Judge discusses rise in juvenile crime in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Chief Judge of the 6th District Court, Misty Miller, says it’s shocking to see how much juvenile crime has grown in the city.

She says when she was a prosecutor, she used to deal with kids throwing eggs at cars, but now the stakes are much higher.

As we’ve been reporting on 14 News, Owensboro police are arresting more teenagers with long lists of charges.

Judge Miller says several of the teens will get sent to juvenile detention, but once they’re released, police show us the problem is ongoing and they’re getting arrested again.

“As a citizen you see it and common sense tells you this is not good, and then as a judge I feel some connection, or dare I say responsibility for not that it’s happening, but to do my part in helping stem the tide a little bit,” said Miller.

Once a teen gets released from juvenile detention, Miller says she often sees a quick turn around in getting in trouble again because their are only released with an ankle monitor back to their guardians.

Judge Miller says whether or not the teen stays in juvenile detention comes down to the severity of the crime and their danger to the community.

She says the best possible help for the kids is the guidance at home.

“It’s not a matter of being angry at the juveniles,” said Miller. “It’s not a matter of by golly I’m going to hammer those people. It’s a problem that we have to deal with on a much bigger bases.”

Above all, she says she’s shocked to see how much juvenile crime has increased and how quickly the community of Owensboro has changed.

“It’s not ever going to go completely away. I think we will eventually adjust,” said Miller. “Owensboro has been traditionally, for many, many years, we kind of have viewed ourselves as sort of Mayberry. I think that’s part of the problem we run into... like this can’t be happening, no it’s Owensboro, that can’t be what happened, that had to have been a mistake. All of us judges included, or let me speak for myself as a judge, take off the rose colored glasses and see what’s going on in the community.”

Judge Miller says a severe crime can get turned over to circuit court where that juvenile can be tried as an adult and the punishment is more severe.

She says for the juveniles who have long lists of misdemeanors that don’t go to jail for several years, it’s important for the community to work together to help them get on a better path.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.