INDOT puts up signs along Lloyd Expressway declaring state property lines

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - From Fulton Avenue to Green River Road, drivers and pedestrians alike may notice new signs that have popped up, reading “no trespassing, state property.”

The signs were put there by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT Spokesman Gary Brian says it’s for the safety of the public that nobody is spending long periods of time underneath overpasses.

“Obviously the Lloyd is very well-traversed roadway. It’s something where we don’t want people out there walking, whether it’s along the roadway, under the bridges, anything like that. What we call our “right away” is all that roadway,” says Brian.

The signs come as a result of a call from the Evansville Police Department early in the year about disruptions under overpasses, including an encampment of homeless that was beginning to grow.

EPD spokeswoman Sergeant Anna Gray says she understands that homelessness is a sensitive issue, and it’s not something they take lightly.

“I continue to see people moving on this property, walking, standing, sitting, and it’s not a concern,” says Gray, “it’s only a concern, again, when we’re talking about property damage and things like that.”

Gray says there’s been trash, human waste, and drug paraphernalia under overpasses and stuffed inside of drain pipes, causing potential danger for the public and drivers.

She says having these signs up and recognizing the areas as state property give EPD another tool that they can use to offer help to those that may be in need, like what their homeless outreach officer did with those in the camp.

“They actually worked with Aurora and several other agencies that we have available, resources in Evansville, and he actually got them housed. They’re actually safe in a shelter now,” says Gray.

While the new tool isn’t there to allow EPD or INDOT to pick on the homeless or to disrupt pedestrians passing through, they’re optimistic that it can help them provide more care and resources to citizens.

“It’s going to be a case-by-case scenario. Somebody’s over here on the property and they’re not doing anything wrong? We’re just going to go about our business. If we start getting calls on somebody? That’s when we start looking into the situation,” says Gray.

Brian referred to the Lloyd as a “limited-access” roadway, and they along with EPD, say they are just trying to keep pedestrians safe.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

