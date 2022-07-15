Hotter Temps; Higher Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny during the morning then partly sunny during the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon as high temps surge into the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy and warm as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms during the morning as high temps reach the mid-90s behind southerly winds. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps dropping into the lower 80s. The severe weather threat is low.

The moderate drought conditions most likely, will persist through the remainder July. We will experience increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

