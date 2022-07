HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck.

It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299.

We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life threatening injuries.

No word on how the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.