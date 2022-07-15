Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/15
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
(WFIE) - A truck hit a house in northern Vanderburgh County. It temporarily left nearly 500 customers in the dark.

A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. Authorities say it happened on KY 425 and KY 1299.

Kentucky schools are now required to have school resource officers. School officials say it’s a struggle to meet this new standard.

The party picks back up on Owensboro’s riverfront tonight! Friday After 5 is back and bringing some good music with it. We’ll have a live interview with an organizer this morning.

