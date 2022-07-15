Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro’s riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party picks back up on Owensboro’s riverfront tonight.

Friday After 5 is back and bringing some good music with it.

Vinyl Radio and No Governor are just two of the bands that will take the stage.

Friday After 5 is also welcoming some guests to town in a very special way and the Sunrise team gets to be a part of that tonight.

Coming up at 6, Executive Director Francine Marseille will join us live to talk about who is coming to town and why they’re making it such a big night for them.

