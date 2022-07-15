Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro’s riverfront

Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro’s riverfront
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party picks back up on Owensboro’s riverfront tonight.

Friday After 5 is back and bringing some good music with it.

Vinyl Radio and No Governor are just two of the bands that will take the stage.

Friday After 5 is also welcoming some guests to town in a very special way and the Sunrise team gets to be a part of that tonight.

Coming up at 6, Executive Director Francine Marseille will join us live to talk about who is coming to town and why they’re making it such a big night for them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Traffic moving smoothly after wreck on northbound Twin Bridge
Accuride announces investment, new jobs
Accuride to create 15 new jobs with $2M investment in Henderson Co.
Henderson police looking for help identify suspects that allegedly broke into business
Police looking for help identifying suspects that allegedly broke into business
Crews called to fire at Berry Global near airport
Crews called to fire at Berry Global near airport

Latest News

Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to hospital
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/15
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to the hospital.
Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to hospital