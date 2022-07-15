Food truck catches fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a food truck fire in Evansville.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Covert Ave.

Video from the scene shows the truck was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Dispatchers say the last truck left just after 2 p.m., but at 2:15 an investigator was still on scene.

We’ve left messages with fire officials for more information, but we are told no ambulances were needed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.