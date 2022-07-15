Food truck catches fire in Evansville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a food truck fire in Evansville.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Covert Ave.
Video from the scene shows the truck was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say the last truck left just after 2 p.m., but at 2:15 an investigator was still on scene.
We’ve left messages with fire officials for more information, but we are told no ambulances were needed.
