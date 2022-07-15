Field set for 23rd Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-state tennis fans get ready. The field is now set for the 23rd edition of the Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic.

Eight of the top ten players participating in the tournament will be playing their first tournament in the USA after competing at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.

The Women’s Hospital Classic is a USTA Pro Circuit W60 event, and it will begin on Monday, July 18 and run through July 24. It’s the first of four women’s events that make up the USTA Pro Circuit’s summer hard court swing, heading into the US Open.

The field is headlined by young Americans, Alycia Parks, Caroline Dolehide, Caty McNally, as well as veteran Robin Anderson.

Also playing in this loaded field, is Christina McHale, another American veteran who has been ranked as high as 24 in the world. Play begins Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Wesselman Park Tennis Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.