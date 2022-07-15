Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass

Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle in Henderson County.

They say it happened on the Henderson Bypass near Old Corydon Road.

At this point, dispatchers tell us they are landing a helicopter.

We’re told the call came in just before 8.

The Henderson Police Department says the Bypass is closed from US-60 to Highway 41-A.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Traffic moving smoothly after wreck on northbound Twin Bridge
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
Henderson police looking for help identify suspects that allegedly broke into business
Police looking for help identifying suspects that allegedly broke into business
Accuride announces investment, new jobs
Accuride to create 15 new jobs with $2M investment in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies: Man arrested after driving truck into Vanderburgh Co. home
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro’s riverfront
Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro’s riverfront
Executive Director Francine Marseille interview
Executive Director Francine Marseille interview