Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle in Henderson County.

They say it happened on the Henderson Bypass near Old Corydon Road.

At this point, dispatchers tell us they are landing a helicopter.

We’re told the call came in just before 8.

The Henderson Police Department says the Bypass is closed from US-60 to Highway 41-A.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.