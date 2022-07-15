Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle in Henderson County.
They say it happened on the Henderson Bypass near Old Corydon Road.
At this point, dispatchers tell us they are landing a helicopter.
We’re told the call came in just before 8.
The Henderson Police Department says the Bypass is closed from US-60 to Highway 41-A.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
