Development program held in Madisonville for minority business owners

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Women and minority business owners attended a free certification program Thursday night in Madisonville.

It was an event put on by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation at the Kentucky Innovation Station.

The certification is for the Business Development Program which is a business assistance program for all women and minority owned businesses.

There was presenter from the Deputy District Director for the Small Business Development Center who fielded questions.

