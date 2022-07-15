Car hits a house, then driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the driver of a car ran into the side of a house on West Virginia Street then drove away.

It happened around noon Friday.

Neighbors captured the accident on surveillance video.

The vehicle damaged the brick on the side of the house.

We talked to two people who were inside when it happened.

“I was just sitting, playing video games, when all of the sudden, my whole room shook, and I didn’t know what happened. I stormed out of my room, and he was right there with me, and we just went outside and looked at it. It was pretty bad,” said Alex Archuleta.

There’s no word yet if the driver of the car has been found.

Newscast recording

