Boys and Girls Club working on youth outreach in Owensboro

By Jamee French
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - To help tackle the problem of juvenile crime, the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro is creating more outreach programs for youth.

[Judge discusses rise in juvenile crime in Owensboro]

The club is revamping their teen center to include more interest focused and career building activities, like sports, music recording, and workforce development.

CEO Steve Winkler says their organization is available to not just give them a slap on the wrist, but instead try to lead them in the right direction.

“We’re here to help. If they don’t want to attend Boys and Girls Club, give us a call. We’re just an outreach for those parents, or grandparents, or single parents. I’ve been doing this for 42 years. From a teacher, administrator, and being here 22 years with Boys and Girls Club. Kids are changing and we got to change right along with them,” said Winkler.

Winkler says with this increase, right now his biggest priority is investing in the youth and the future of Owensboro.

