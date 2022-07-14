Tri-State hosts USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State area is the host site once again for the USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals.

180 youth teams from as far as New Jersey are gathering on fields across the area to compete for a national championship.

Pool play began Tuesday and Wednesday, and bracket play runs from Thursday through Saturday.

An extra bonus for the young women is they get to watch their softball heroes play at Bosse Field.

[RELATED: Bosse Field hosts Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball exhibition series]

The USSSA Pride and the Smash It Sports Vipers are competing in a three-game exhibition series. The rosters are filled with Olympic medalists and NCAA softball champions.

Many of the players from both rosters became professionals shortly after their runs to the Women’s College World Series, as multiple athletes played collegiately for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, which were the last two teams standing in the 2022 championship series.

“They’re the future,” said USSSA Pride starting pitcher Hope Trautwein, who won the 2022 Women’s College World Series with Oklahoma. “I was them, they’re going to be me in the next few years. I’m excited to watch them and watch the game grow. That’s the great thing about sports, it brings people together from all walks of life. I’m playing with Olympians and I never thought I’d even play after college. It’s really cool to watch softball grow, and women’s sports grow.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.