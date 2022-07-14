Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/14
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - A silver alert has been issued for an Evansville man. Authorities say it’s believed he’s in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

The wife of a murdered Evansville Firefighter is back in jail, now facing a charge of perjury. No details have been released on whether the case had anything to do with her late husband.

U.S. adults could see another vaccine on the market. The FDA has authorized Novavax’s COVID vaccine. The decision now goes to the CDC for final recommendation.

Sturgis, Kentucky is about to be action-packed. The Kentucky Bike Rally kicks off today!

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

