Sunshine, Low Humidity

7/12 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and warm as high temps remain in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Thursday night, clear skies as lows remain in the mid-60s.

Friday, sunny during the morning then mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temps near 90-degrees behind southerly winds.

Saturday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach the lower 90s behind southerly winds.

The moderate drought conditions will persist through the remainder of the week.  We will experience limited chances for scattered showers and storms this weekend through early next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Sunshine, Lower Humidity