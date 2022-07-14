Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Spay and neuter facility coming to Daviess Co. Animal Shelter

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County residents will soon have another place to spay and neuter their pets.

The Fiscal Court is celebrating the opening of the Spay and Neuter Clinic at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

They’re having a brief ceremony at 11 Thursday morning followed by a ribbon cutting and tours of the clinic.

The facility will also serve other rescue organizations

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Motorcycle crash turns fatal in Owensboro
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life
Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Evansville man
Silver Alert canceled for Evansville man
Ivy Tech hosting first session of Latino Professional Development Series
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/14
Thursday Sunrise Headlines