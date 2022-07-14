Spay and neuter facility coming to Daviess Co. Animal Shelter

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County residents will soon have another place to spay and neuter their pets.

The Fiscal Court is celebrating the opening of the Spay and Neuter Clinic at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

They’re having a brief ceremony at 11 Thursday morning followed by a ribbon cutting and tours of the clinic.

The facility will also serve other rescue organizations

