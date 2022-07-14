Birthday Club
Road extension work underway for ‘The Promenade’

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road construction has started for the new Promenade project in Evansville.

The construction is taking place on Vogel Road and Florida Street.

The privately funded road extension is meant to ease the flow of traffic around The Promenade, which is expected to open at the end of the year.

The new road development will also help bring in additional businesses, housing, and hotels to the area.

The construction will also develop three new lakes along Cross Pointe Boulevard and Oak Grove Road.

