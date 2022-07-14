Birthday Club
Ramp closure planned for State Road 62 in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a ramp closure on State Road 62 is set for Thursday.

They tell us that is for water main work.

Officials say the southbound exit ramp on SR 62 near the intersection of Barker Avenue will be closed while crews work.

Drivers are asked to use the detour of Corbierre Avenue to Addison Avenue to Iglehart Avenue.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of September, depending on the water.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

