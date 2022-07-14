Ivy Tech hosting first session of Latino Professional Development Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is hosting the first session of the Latino Professional Development Series.

It kicks off in room 107 at 8:45 Thursday morning and runs until 3.

Officials say there’s a variety of topics on the agenda including interpersonal development skills, effective communication and developing career enhancing skills.

Their next session is set for August 12 at the University of Evansville.

You can find future sessions below.

Sept. 16: Managing Change & Crisis Management

Oct. 21: Financial Competency, USI

Feb. 10: Entrepreneurial Innovation & Development, Ivy Tech

March 10: Diversity, Equity, and Belonging

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.