Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ivy Tech hosting first session of Latino Professional Development Series

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is hosting the first session of the Latino Professional Development Series.

It kicks off in room 107 at 8:45 Thursday morning and runs until 3.

Officials say there’s a variety of topics on the agenda including interpersonal development skills, effective communication and developing career enhancing skills.

Their next session is set for August 12 at the University of Evansville.

You can find future sessions below.

  • Sept. 16: Managing Change & Crisis Management
  • Oct. 21: Financial Competency, USI
  • Feb. 10: Entrepreneurial Innovation & Development, Ivy Tech
  • March 10: Diversity, Equity, and Belonging

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Motorcycle crash turns fatal in Owensboro
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life
Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Evansville man
Silver Alert canceled for Evansville man
Spay and neuter facility coming to Daviess Co. Animal Shelter
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/14
Thursday Sunrise Headlines