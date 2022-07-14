Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Humidity and rain chances arrive this weekend

14 First Alert 7/14
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another sunny and warm day across the Tri-State with temperatures near 90 on Thursday. Our dry and quiet pattern will start to break down as we enter the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night and again Friday night. Daytime highs on Friday will stretch into the lower 90s. For Saturday and Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, but the majority of the time will be dry. Rain chances will continue into the first half of next week as highs climb into the middle 90s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Motorcycle crash turns fatal in Owensboro
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field

Latest News

Partly to Mostly Sunny
14 First Alert 7/14
14 First Alert 7/14
14 First Alert 7/14
14 First Alert 7/14
14 First Alert
Sunny skies prevail