Humidity and rain chances arrive this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another sunny and warm day across the Tri-State with temperatures near 90 on Thursday. Our dry and quiet pattern will start to break down as we enter the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night and again Friday night. Daytime highs on Friday will stretch into the lower 90s. For Saturday and Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, but the majority of the time will be dry. Rain chances will continue into the first half of next week as highs climb into the middle 90s by Tuesday.

