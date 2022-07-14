Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head

Firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give a puppy a helping hand Monday.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says coincidentally, Ledford had just taken part in a first aid training class for pets days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Motorcycle crash turns fatal in Owensboro
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field

Latest News

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation skydiving. (Source:...
VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
Financial advice for natural disasters
Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike
Financial advice for natural disasters
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100