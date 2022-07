EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire at Berry Global.

It’s at the facility on the north side near the airport, not the one near downtown.

Dispatchers say it is a working fire. The call came in around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

We are working to get more information.

