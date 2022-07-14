Birthday Club
Changes made for autograph signings following 'unacceptable' incident at Bosse Field

Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An autograph signing was changed at Bosse Field due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

During the USSSA Pride softball game Tuesday night, some fans in attendance became unruly after lines began forming in the third inning for autographs.

On Wednesday, the Pride posted a message to social media addressing the incident, saying the fan interactions were “unacceptable” and they take the well-being and safety of their athletes very seriously.

Eric Marvin, executive director of the Evansville Sports Corporation, says instead of waiting in a long line for autographs, fans were asked to stand by the outfield wall as athletes walked by to sign as needed.

You can read the full statement below:

