2 juveniles facing several charges after drug investigation in Owensboro

(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two juveniles in Owensboro are facing several charges after an investigation into drug activity.

Officers say the investigation started when officers received information from residents about drug activity in the 2000 block of West Fourth Street.

During the investigation, officers say recovered two loaded handguns from a vehicle. They say one of them had an extended 31-round magazine.

One juvenile was taken into custody on possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

Officials tell us that the juvenile had been previously charged with the following.

  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1 st Offense
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (on foot)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on foot)
  • Assault 3rd Degree (school employee or school volunteer)
  • Assault 4th Degree (minor injury)
  • Assault 4th Degree (no visible injury)
  • Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
  • Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
  • No Operators-Moped License

A second juvenile was also taken into custody on possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

They have previously been charged with the following.

  • Assault 3rd Degree (school employee or school volunteer)
  • Assault 4th Degree (no visible injury)
  • Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

