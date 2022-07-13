World Changers doing tornado relief projects in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The volunteers with the Christian group World Changers are rolling up their sleeves in Hopkins County, working on disaster relief projects for people affected by the December 10 tornadoes.

To the students helping, they say this work means so much more.

“I get to help people with their houses and stuff and I also get to see a smile on their face,” said one student.

Out of the nine crews in town, one group of students worked in Barnsley adding the finishing touches to the brand new home of the Lutz family.

“Even several months later, it’s still, you can just feel and see the devastation everywhere,” said volunteer, Kailey Chapplel. “We’re actually helping at the house with the lady had her two grandbabies in her bathtub with her bible so to hear that they were rescued out in the front yard still in that bathtub.”

The volunteers say that they hope their work through World Changers this week not only brings some smiles and makes a difference in this community, but also brings a bit of relief for those families who are still recovering.

