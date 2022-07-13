Woman suffered miscarriage after eating ice cream tainted with listeria, lawsuit says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota-based creamery, Big Olaf, by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria.

The second lawsuit was filed in Pinellas County Court by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins.

The suit states that Hopkins, who was pregnant, attended a wedding in Clearwater that served ice cream made by Big Olaf and became very ill. The hospital tested her for listeria, and tragically, an ultrasound showed that Hopkins had miscarried her child.

Hopkins’ attorney says she also nearly lost her own life and was treated with antibiotics.

Dr. Washington Hill, a maternal fetal medical specialist with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, spoke to news outlets in a Zoom call to emphasize that listeria can be a serious risk for expectant mothers. He said the mothers can catch flu-like symptoms or experience no symptoms, but it’s possible the baby can be infected and suffer severe consequences.

There is an active Food Safety Alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control urging consumers to throw away Big Olaf products. A CDC spokesman said the agency is very confident that Big Olaf ice cream is the source of the listeria outbreak.

So far, the outbreak has hospitalized 22 people and is linked to one death.

The first lawsuit against Big Olaf was filed by the family of Mary Billman, who died just days after her family says she ate ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery’s Bahia Vista location.

“These people got listeria from somewhere. There’s no other real plausible explanation for where these people, especially the people who had very little connections to Florida – just a very brief window that they were there – and all ate this ice cream,” Osterholm said.

Big Olaf has recalled its ice cream and released the following statement:

“For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.”

