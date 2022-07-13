Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville firefighter is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a perjury charge.

Robert Doerr was killed in February of 2019. Police say they found him in front of his home with several gunshot wounds.

The jail website shows that his wife, 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, was booked on Tuesday evening.

Court records show this charge comes after a detective testified on the same day.

Officials say the testimony showed that Fox-Doerr allegedly committed perjury when she testified before a Vanderburgh Grand Jury on Monday.

She was previously charged with false informing and obstruction of justice in connection to the case. However, those charges were dropped.

Fox-Doerr is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

