Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/13
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - The race is on for the next Vanderburgh County Sheriff. Gun violence in schools may be on the minds of many parents. Each candidate says they’re passionate about firearm safety, but when it comes to schools, it’s a different issue.

The Uvalde City Council officially accepts the resignation of the former school district police chief. Pete Arredondo became the central figure in the Robb Elementary shooting response.

Former escaped inmate Casey White now has another murder charge. That’s for the death of late corrections officer Vicky White.

When a patient is being airlifted for a medical emergency, time is everything. Now flight nurses here in the Tri-State can make more progress in the air.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

