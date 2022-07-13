Tri-State people feeling the effects of inflation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Economists say inflation is at its highest level in four decades, and people in the Tri-State haven’t been immune from its effects.

Many in the Tri-State have been seeing higher prices at the grocery, at the pump and more.

Whether they’re at the store or at the pump, people have been seeing the effects of inflation. This has pushed many to cut back on purchases, but experts say there are indicators a change could be on the horizon.

“Something’s got to be done,” said small business owner Frederick Howard. “We’ve got to have some help here somewhere.”

Economists say as of June, the inflation rate is 9.1%, the highest it’s been since 1981.

Old National Bank Chief Economist Matt Finn says COVID-19 may be at least partially to blame. To benefit people in need, the government put more money into circulation, but that extra money is now driving up the inflation rate.

He says one important factor looking forward is how long this period of high inflation lasts.

“As long as this doesn’t last a long time, you just sort of have to live with it for a while,” said Finn. “It’s when it goes on too long that it becomes a real problem.”

He says a prolonged period of high inflation can push people to change their behaviors in a way that could further hurt the economy, like choosing not to spend money when they otherwise would have.

He says the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to pump the brakes on the economy.

“In a high inflationary environment is a good thing,” said Finn. “What everybody’s concerned about is if the Fed constricts too much and we actually slide into a recession.”

One group that’s been feeling the pinch is small business owners. One small business owner says he’s seen the effects of his customers not having extra money to spend.

“If ya’ll ain’t got no money, how can I make some money?” said Howard.

Finn says since June, the cost of commodity goods like aluminum, copper, and oil have been going down. He says it can take a while for these decreases to translate into cheaper finished goods, but they’re a good indicator of future relief.

Experts also say inflation is also made worse by the war in Ukraine, which has decreased the global supply of goods.

