Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunshine, Lower Humidity

7/12 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/12 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies along with reasonable July humidity during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, fully moonlit skies as lows remain in the mid-60s. The moon will reach perigee (closest to Earth this year) at 4:06 a.m. and will officially be a full moon at 1:38 p.m. but will shine bright for much of the week, according to NASA.

Thursday, abundant sunshine and warm as high temps remain in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Thursday night, clear skies as lows remain in the mid-60s.

Friday, sunny during the morning then mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temps near 90-degrees behind southerly winds.

The moderate drought conditions will persist through the remainder of the week.  We will experience limited chances for scattered showers and storms this weekend through early next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Accuride in Henderson
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

7/12 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/12 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Sunny and dry for the rest of the week
7/12 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/12 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Christmas in July events held for families in Bremen and Dawson Springs
Christmas in July events held for people impacted by Dec. tornadoes