Sunny skies prevail

14 First Alert 7/13 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The same basic pattern will persist through the end of the work week, so we will continue our string of sunny days and mild nights. Humidity levels will stay on the dry side, so even though highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s, it will feel comfortable. Overnight lows will sink into the mid to upper 60s. A more active pattern arrives this weekend. We’ll have a daily chance for showers and storms from Saturday through the middle of next week. Humidity will creep back in and highs will generally top out around 90.

