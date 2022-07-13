Skinner wins her second Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament Championship

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the final round, of the annual, Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament.

It was the 48th rendition of the event, and 44 women were entered this year.

North graduates, Abby Whittington and Katelyn Skinner, were tied for the lead, at 4-under, after Sunday’s first round. On hole 13, Katelyn Skinner had a fantastic second shot from the fairway. It’s a beauty, as she sticks it on the green, and she has a birdie opportunity It was right on line, but just short, so she taps in for par.

Two-time defending champ, Kayla Osborne, hit an incredible tee shot on the par 3, hole 15, and then, she taps in from about a foot away, for birdie.

Staying at 15, Whittington here, putting for birdie: it just slides right, but she nails the par putt. At 17, Skinner with another birdie try, but this one lips out. No worries though, as she sinks the par putt.

On 18, the ladies were finishing strong, on the par 5. North Posey grad Haylee Exline drains the tough birdie here, for a top 5 finish. Then, Whittington’s 3rd shot from just off the green. Beautiful chip, and that leaves her a great shot for birdie, and she nails it.

Nobody could catch U-Indy senior-to-be, Katelyn Skinner, though. She took command on the front 9, and never looked back, as she had a bogey-free final round, to win her second women’s city tournament title, by 3 strokes.

“I came into this, and I knew that me and Abby were tied, and she’s a good friend. She’s a great player. I kind of just took every hole like match play,” said Skinner, who also won the city tourney back in 2019. “I was just taking it shot by shot -- trying to make every putt I had out there. I think that’s where my success lied, was I wasn’t really stressing about where I was. This is my first time playing bogey-free, so this is a big deal to me.”

”I just played slow and steady pretty much. I mean Katelyn played great,” said Whittington, a junior-to-be, who plays golf at Xavier. “She put a lot of pressure on me, but I was just trying to play my game and see how low I could get -- not as low as I wanted, but I still got down there pretty good.”

Here are the final results from the championship flight:

Katelyn Skinner -9 Abby Whittington -6 Kayla Osborne -1 Haylee Exline +1 Hailey Kirkland +2 Taylor Howerton +5 Destynie Sheridan +8 Meghan Craven +8 Ashley Kirkland +9 Mallory Russell +11

