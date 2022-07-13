Schnucks hosting beverage drive to support area first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks stores are hosting a “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support area first responders.

That starts on Thursday and goes until July 27.

Store officials say those wanting to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

They are looking for drinks such as bottled water, sports drinks, energy drinks and sparkling waters.

Officials say every Schnucks store across the Midwest is taking part in the event.

