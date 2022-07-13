Rockport Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Rockport Police added a new member to the department on Monday.

Officers say K9 Dietske is joining the force.

She was raised and trained by Ronin Dog Training.

They say Dietske is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.

Officials with Rockport Police Department say she will be a major asset to them and the community.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.