Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Rockport Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

K9 Dietske.
K9 Dietske.(Rockport Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Rockport Police added a new member to the department on Monday.

Officers say K9 Dietske is joining the force.

She was raised and trained by Ronin Dog Training.

They say Dietske is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.

Officials with Rockport Police Department say she will be a major asset to them and the community.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Accuride in Henderson
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson
House hit by gunfire in Evansville
House hit by gunfire in Evansville

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/13
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/13
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/13
14 First Alert 7/13
14 First Alert 7/13
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city