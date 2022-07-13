Reds sign Evansville Otters pitcher Parker Brahms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have announced that starting pitcher Parker Brahms has been signed by the Cincinnati Reds.

Brahms, from Moorpark, Calil., is in his first season with the Otters and has been dominant on the mound in 2022.

“Couldn’t be happier for Parker after seeing the work he’s put in while here in Evansville,” Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. “He’s a tough competitor, who quickly established himself as a top of the rotation pitcher and one of the best in the Frontier League.”

Brahms recorded 13 and 12 strikeouts in back-to-back starts on June 21 against the Florence Y’alls and on June 26 against the Lake Erie Crushers, respectively. Both starts were on the road.

He has also gone at least seven innings in each of his last four starts.

“We are excited for Parker getting this opportunity with the Reds,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He’s earned it, achieving what he has in a short time with the Otters. We wish him the best with the Reds organization.”

Brahms came to the Otters after a stint in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

He pitched collegiately at California State Sacramento, where he earned All-WAC first team honors in 2017 and 2018, while also receiving WAC Freshman of the Year accolades in 2017.

He is the fourth MLB signee for the Otters in 2022, following pitchers Braden Scott, Tim Holdgrafer and infielder Gary Mattis.

Brahms joins former Otters, Randy Wynne, Jacques Pucheu, and Jake Gozzo in the Cincinnati Reds’ farm system.

