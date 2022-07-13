Birthday Club
Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Popcorn from an area baseball league fundraiser has finally arrived two months after orders were taken.

14 News Investigates Caroline Klapp got the news from the distributor on Wednesday.

[PREVIOUS: Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit]

An employee with the distributing company, Tracy Hamilton Incorporated, tells us the popcorn was dropped off at Heather Cooper’s door just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. She’s the wife of the league president.

All but one of the flavors was delivered, the last flavor will arrive on Monday.

This comes after concerned parents contacted 14 News Investigates after waiting on the orders for two months. Eric Cooper told us the popcorn was on delay due to flavor shortages, but the distributor tells us the popcorn wasn’t ordered because the Coopers hadn’t paid what the league owed for the order.

That final payment was made the morning after our story aired.

Evansville Police’s financial crimes detective is investigating this situation. Caroline Klapp reached out to the Coopers again Wednesday to ask how and when the orders will be passed out. She got an automated message saying her number was blocked.

We will update this story as we learn more.

