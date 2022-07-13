Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened on New Hartford Road and East 27th Street.

They tell us the southbound lane of New Hartford is currently closed.

Officials say the wreck involved one vehicle and a motorcycle.

They say the person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.