Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro

Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.(Owensboro Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened on New Hartford Road and East 27th Street.

They tell us the southbound lane of New Hartford is currently closed.

Officials say the wreck involved one vehicle and a motorcycle.

They say the person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Accuride in Henderson
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson
House hit by gunfire in Evansville
House hit by gunfire in Evansville

Latest News

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Schnucks hosting beverage drive to support area first responders
K9 Dietske.
Rockport Police Department welcomes new K9 officer
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/13
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines