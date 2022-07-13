Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.
It happened on New Hartford Road and East 27th Street.
They tell us the southbound lane of New Hartford is currently closed.
Officials say the wreck involved one vehicle and a motorcycle.
They say the person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
