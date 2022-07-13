Owensboro city manager proposes new sports complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new sports complex could soon be in Owensboro.

On Tuesday, Owensboro city manager Nate Pagen proposed the new complex during a city commission meeting.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says the Towne Square Mall could serve as the complex location.

The city already has multiple sporting venues, but Nagen says having a complex would bring more athletes and revenue to the city.

“So the sports flooring is doing well at the convention center, but we also have a lot of events trade shows, and conferences in that building,” Nagen says. “It’s only available during a limited amount of weekends. So, having a dedicated sports facility will increase our capacity to host events of that nature, and if we have larger events, we could use both.”

The city says they hope to move forward with the plans at the next meeting on August 9.

