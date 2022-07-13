Birthday Club
National Suicide Prevention lifeline transitions to 3 digit number: 9-8-8

Newscast Recording
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Suicide Prevention lifeline is transitioning to a three digit number Saturday, 9-8-8.

The line operated as a ten digit number for more than 15 years.

Evansville mental health expert Emily Reidford with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center says it’s step forward for crisis resources.

“That’ll be a quicker number to remember, easier to pass along, and they’ll have faster access to someone about their mental health,” she said.

Health officials are trying to reach more people because they say one caller out of every six hangs up before talking to anyone with the hotline.

“What we know about the brain when it’s experiencing a crisis is it will revert back to pretty primitive functions, so think fight or flight,” said Reidford. “When you have a shorter number, we’re all so used to 911, it’s quick it’s easy. When you have a shorter number more people will be able to remember it and use it.”

Data shows, it really works.

“What people don’t know is about 80% of the crises that come in on the hotline number are resolved on the phone, which is great,” Reidford said.

Shortening the hotline will hopefully help the other 20% faster.

The lifeline isn’t only for those in suicide crisis. There will be more organization for other challenges.

“It’s going to be all encompassing,” said Reidford. “Suicide crisis. Mental health crisis. Substance abuse crisis.”

The new 9-8-8 number goes live this Saturday, but it’s important to note the longer phone number will continue to be in service. You can also text “HOPE” to 741-741.

