Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Columbus, Ohio man confessed to the rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who then became pregnant, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to jail records. He is being held without bond. His next court appearance is July 22.

Yost said Fuentes confessed to raping the 10-year-old girl who then had to go to Indiana to get an abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The story of the 10-year-old victim, first reported by the Indianapolis Star, captured national headlines and was mentioned by President Joe Biden during an executive order signing on abortion access.

Yost released the following statement about the arrest:

My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street. Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”

Two days before the suspect’s arrest was announced, Yost appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the reported story about the 10-year-old victim.

Yost made comments, expressing his doubt about the truth of the story first reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Attorney General Yost explained to Watters on Monday that a case like the one reported by the IndyStar would have launched an immediate investigation.

At the time, Yost said, “There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”

Watters asked Yost if it is against the law in Ohio for a doctor, like the one referenced by the IndyStar, not to report a child rape case to police.

The Ohio attorney general said yes, it would be against the law, and the Ohio doctor would be prosecuted for not reporting the rape.

That’s correct. Now, the doctor in Indiana isn’t in our jurisdiction, obviously. We don’t know who the originating doctor in Ohio was — if they even exist. But the bottom line is it is a crime if you’re a mandated reporter to fail to report. It’s also the fact that in Ohio the rape of a 10-year-old means life in prison. I know our prosecutors and cops in this state, there’s not one of them that wouldn’t be turning over every rock in their jurisdiction if they had the slightest hint that this occurred.

