Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Louisville man arrested for child solicitation

Parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship...
Parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship between their daughter and the suspect.(Floyd County Jail)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A 28-year-old man living in Louisville was arrested on several child sex-related charges on Wednesday after an investigation by Indiana State Police in Sellersburg.

According to the release from ISP, parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship between their daughter and the suspect, whom they believed was 19.

Trooper Benjamin Davis met with the parents, and the investigation corroborated the parent’s fears. Trooper Davis observed numerous communications between the two that were allegedly sexual in nature and alluded that Riedesel was attempting to meet the young girl again secretly.

On July 2, Trooper Davis and other officers waited near the family’s home in Floyd County. Around 11:30p.m. Trooper Davis stopped the suspect’s vehicle near the home and identified Shawn c. Riedesel and found that he was in fact 28 years old.

Riedesel was arrested during the stop and was transported without incident to the Floyd County Jail. He is being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Indiana Department of Child Services assisted Trooper Davis during this investigation.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind caregivers of the importance of monitoring social media and online communications of children in their care. If you suspect or have evidence of inappropriate communications or contact, please call the ISP Sellersburg Post at (812) 248-4374.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Accuride in Henderson
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

Latest News

Dispatch centers are looking for new voices to become the first point of contact in emergency...
Dispatch centers around Tri-State now hiring communication officers
Economists say inflation is at its highest level in four decades.
Tri-State people feeling the effects of inflation
Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League
Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League
Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League
Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League
Crews respond to wreck involving semi on Audubon Parkway in Henderson Co.
Crews respond to wreck involving semi on Audubon Parkway in Henderson Co.