Hancock County Middle School to require clear backpacks for students

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County Middle school officials are making a change this school year as clear backpacks will be required for all students.

School shootings have been on the rise, causing administrators nationwide to reassess their security. Hancock County Middle School is one of many making a change.

Hancock County Middle School Principal Traci Sanders says it all comes down to safety. She says the transparency of knowing what’s inside the backpacks will give students and staff peace of mind.

“I was concerned about a safety issue, so we met with the site-based counsel and decided this year we’d go with clear backpacks for our students,” Sanders said.

She says students stopped using lockers during the COVID-19 pandemic for less contact, and since then students have been carrying all of their stuff in their backpacks.

“With students carrying backpacks around, we had no idea what was in those backpacks,” she said.

One parent says she’s fine with the new policy, she’d just like more information from school officials.

“I was okay with it, but then again that’s all it was,” said Cara Cox, parent of a Hancock County middle schooler. “All middle schoolers need clear backpacks. There was no transition to it, no description of the best ones.”

Cox says she’s concerned for parents that can’t afford a new backpack.

The middle school will have some available for purchase.

“We’ve ordered over 100 of them, they’re reasonable, they’re about $10,” said Sanders.

Overall, both are thankful for a little extra precaution.

“I’m glad that they’re doing that, especially in today’s world with everything going on, I understand why they’re doing that,” Cox said.

“With everything going on in the world we have to be as safe as we can at all times,” said Sanders. “Safety is number one at Hancock County Middle School. We just felt this is one more step we can take in that direction.”

School officials want parents to know students need plain, clear backpacks. No colored clear or mesh.

Students will be allowed to have pouches within their clear backpacks to conceal their personal items.

