Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was honored for his bravery on Tuesday.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on May 7 and found the resident already sitting outside.

David Bradley crawled to his neighbor and pulled him outside through the smoke coming from the house.

On Tuesday, the fire department Merit Commission awarded Bradley with a Citizens Citation for saving his neighbor’s life.

”The house was on fire, their windows were blown out, and then looking for someone and knowing that there’s a matter of time that you have to deal with it,” Bradley said. “Makes you nervous, makes you sweat, brings up anxiety. Try not to think about that just do what’s got to be done.”

One fire official says what Bradley did was truly special. He saved a life with no formal training, no proper gear and the only breathable air being a foot from the floor.

