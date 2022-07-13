Birthday Club
Dispatch centers around Tri-State now hiring communication officers

Dispatch centers are looking for new voices to become the first point of contact in emergency...
Dispatch centers are looking for new voices to become the first point of contact in emergency situations.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch centers are looking for new voices to become the first point of contact in emergency situations.

The City of Henderson and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch are accepting applications for 911 Emergency Communications dispatchers.

“You do have to be 18 years old with a high school diploma is the minimum,” Henderson 911 Director Jordan Webb said. “If they’re interested in maybe becoming a fireman or police officer, 911 is a great place to start. "

Requirements also include someone with both empathy and urgency.

“These people are the true first responders,” Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch Deputy Director Carrie James said. “When you call for help, it’s 911 that you call first, so there’s a lot of responsibility to that. It’s an honor to listen on the phone as a new mother brings life into the world, that happens. It’s an honor to hear the officer say one in custody, no one got hurt, everybody gets to go home that night. So it’s a stressful job, but it’s an honorable one.”

For requirements of the position, or to apply, visit the City of Henderson website or the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch website for details.

