Crews respond to wreck involving semi on Audubon Parkway in Henderson Co.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving a semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.
Dispatch tells us it happened at the 11 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes.
Our photographer on scene says the semi appeared to be in a wreck with a paint truck.
We’ll keep you updated as well as we learn more.
