Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Crews respond to wreck involving semi on Audubon Parkway in Henderson Co.

Crews respond to wreck involving semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.
Crews respond to wreck involving semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving a semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.

Dispatch tells us it happened at the 11 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes.

Our photographer on scene says the semi appeared to be in a wreck with a paint truck.

We’ll keep you updated as well as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Accuride in Henderson
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

Latest News

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered Evansville firefighter facing perjury charge
Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro
Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Police: Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle in Owensboro
Schnucks hosting beverage drive to support area first responders