Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

A recent college graduate from Georgia is paralyzed and in intensive care after a chiropractic adjustment. (Source: WJCL, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Andy Cole
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJCL) – A recent college graduate from Georgia is paralyzed and in intensive care after a chiropractic adjustment.

Caitlin Jensen’s brother, Caleb Johnson, said June 16 is a day the family won’t forget.

Jensen’s family said she visited a chiropractor for an adjustment and left with four dissected arteries.

“She’s able to open her eyes every now and then and wake up a little bit and kind of move her hands to squeeze a little -- but that’s it,” Johnson explained.

After a stroke, cardiac arrest and a loss of pulse for 10 minutes, her family said doctors at Memorial Health revived and stabilized Jensen.

Her family set up a GoFundMe to support current costs and long-term therapy when the time comes.

“It’s huge just to know that people are out there supporting as we get her into therapy,” Johnson said.

According to chiropractor, Dr. Steve Ranicki, Jensen’s condition is incredibly rare.

“Those dissections will often produce symptoms of headache and neck pain, which then typically drive people to a doctor’s office,” Ranicki said. “Once they’ve gone to the medical doctor or chiropractor the likelihood is, unfortunately, a stroke will occur.”

Ranicki said sometimes something as simple as going to a hair salon and having your neck tilted back in the bowl for an extended period of time can trigger a stroke if you have dissections.

Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in August.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology
During latest House committee hearing, WH legal council praised Mike Pence.
Cipollone praises Pence in Jan. 6 investigation interview
Fire destroys mobile home in Union Co.
Fire destroys mobile home in Union Co.