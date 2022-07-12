Warrick Co. teacher and EMS person win ‘of the year’ awards
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, we told you about the Boonville Firefighter who was recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the state of Indiana.
Well, Lt. Collins isn’t the only leader from Warrick County who took home similar awards.
We’ve since learned Booneville Middle School Teacher Gretchen Fleming was awarded Teacher of the Year at the American Legion State Convention in Indianapolis.
Plus, Dave Wallace was named EMS Person of the Year. Wallace is an employee of Ascension St. Vincent Warrick EMS & a member of Yankeetown Vol. Fire Department where he serves as a EMT/ Firefighter.
We’re told he’s been an EMT since 1981.
Congrats to all three of them!
