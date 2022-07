EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Pride is returning to Evansville.

The professional softball team will once again play at Bosse Field. Last year, more than 4,000 fans attended each night.

Starting Tuesday the Pride will take on the Smash it Sports Vipers July 12 through 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Gates are set to open at 6 p.m.

