UE men’s basketball announces July summer camp

Camp set to run July 25-28
(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced the return of the men’s basketball summer camps.

According to a press release, the 2022 David Ragland Boys & Girls Basketball Camp will take place from July 25-28. Camp will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. over the four days.

Officials say registration will open Monday, July 25 at 8:15 a.m. in the Fifth Third Practice Facility.

The camp is open to grades 3-8, as of fall 2022, and the cost is $210 per camper. Discounts of $25 are given to current Aces Assist Club members, UE faculty and staff and members of “Aces Up Our Sleeve”.

According to UE officials, the camp will include lunch each day, the opportunity to work with the UE coaching staff while meeting members of the Purple Aces men’s basketball team, a camp t-shirt, contests, competitions and more.

To register, visit the UE athletic website at gopurpleaces.com.

