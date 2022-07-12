UE announces renovation plans for softball facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville formally announced a renovation to its softball facility is in the works.

According to a press release, the plans are being led by a major financial commitment from Tri-State Orthopedics. Improvements to the facility are set to feature close to $1 million in facility enhancements.

“We are thrilled to solidify our continued long-term relationship with the University of Evansville through the softball branding. We support Title IX and what an opportunity to assist the University in strengthening the women’s facility,” Tri-State Orthopedics Chief Executive Officer Phil Rawley exclaimed. “Over the years, we’ve expanded our services to meet the needs of the student athletes, coaches, and the residents of Evansville and that mission continues!”

Officials say renovations to the facility include:

State-of-the-art artificial turf playing surface from AstroTurf

Regrading of the playing surface

Reconfiguration and upgrade of the pitching and hitting areas

Padded walls for the entire stadium

Dugout renovations

“On behalf of the University of Evansville, our athletics department and the softball program, I want to thank Tri-State Orthopedics for their generosity in making this dream a reality. They do so much for our student-athletes and their commitment to this project strengthens that relationship,” UE Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth " Ziggy” Siegfried said. “Enhancing the student-athlete experience while creating championship caliber facilities are two of our main goals and this checks all the boxes. Our goal with each of our programs is to win the Missouri Valley Conference and this moves us even closer to that goal.”

According to a press release, UE is set to be the only on-campus facility in the Missouri Valley Conference with completely turfed infield and outfield. The hitting and pitching cages will also be turfed, providing practice and warm-up opportunities.

